Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Keira Monagle and the boys’ 4×800-meter relay team enjoyed great performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on March 8.

Monagle finished in fifth place out of 20 runners in the girls 1,600-meter run in a school-record 4 minutes, 53.96 seconds. She was the lone CHS girls competitor.

The 4×800-meter relay team also took fifth place out of 22 schools in 8:10.24. The runners were junior Levi Taber-Kewene, junior Julius Marshall, senior Leo Klint and senior Christian Caravetta.

Taber-Kewene took 17th out of 26 runners in the 800-meter run in 1:57.93.

They were the lone CHS boys competitors at the meet.

The Cougars are looking forward to the upcoming outdoor season this season.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field

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