March 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney LOGO-WO

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

March 11, 2026 1
Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament WRESTLE-BHSvSEC854

Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament

March 11, 2026 1
Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament LOGO-IHS

Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament

March 11, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season G-HOOPS-GRvVerona3

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys another great season

March 13, 2026 18

Related Stories

SPORTS-SO Vilardo4
2 minutes read

Swim coach/founder Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo posthumously inducted into Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame

Editor March 11, 2026 30
MAP-Shaheen Holloway-C
2 minutes read

Seton Hall hoop coach named Big East Coach of the Year

Editor March 11, 2026 39
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls basketball team fashions great 19-win season

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 49
B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS751
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 59
TRACK-CHS Monagle
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls track star Keira Monagle excels at Group 4 state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 54
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys wrestlers excel at district tourney

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 54

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions TRACK-CHS MOC1 1

Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 1
Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney LOGO-WO 2

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

March 11, 2026 1
Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament WRESTLE-BHSvSEC854 3

Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament

March 11, 2026 1
Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament LOGO-IHS 4

Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament

March 11, 2026 2

You may have missed

TRACK-CHS MOC1
1 minute read

Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 1
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 1
Emily H. Bibbins
1 minute read

Emily H. Bibbins

Obituaries Editor March 13, 2026 6
WRESTLE-BHSvSEC854
2 minutes read

Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 1