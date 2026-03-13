Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts stellar campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team, under head coach Mike Salvatelli, finished a stellar season. The third-seeded Ridgers advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament, losing at No. 2 seed Arts High School, of Newark, 67-46, on March 4 to end the season.

Junior Ryan Law scored 11 points with five rebounds and two blocks; senior Liam Feder had nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; and senior Liam Cooney had nine points, three rebounds and three steals for the Ridgers.

Senior Jacob Javier had eight points, five assists and two rebounds; and junior Jayraj Pasricha added three points for Glen Ridge, which finished with a 17-11 record this season.

The Ridgers faced several tough opponents. Among their losses were to East Orange Campus, West Orange, Bloomfield in overtime and Ridgewood. GRHS went 2-1 against West Orange, winning both Super Essex Conference–Independence Division meetings. GRHS lost the third meeting against visiting West Orange in the Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals. Bloomfield, which defeated GRHS in the Glen Ridge Holiday tournament final, finished 19-9 this season. The Ridgers lost to visiting East Orange Campus 45-40. East Orange Campus won the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament title.

The Ridgers had a special senior class. The other key seniors were Matthew McCormack, Luke Renoff and Charles Loeb. Pasricha and junior Max Pockriss will lead next year’s returning group. Law was the team’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging 18.0 points and 9.9 rebounds in 26 games played.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry