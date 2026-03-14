Lab ordered to pay back $3.4 million

March 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

A Giant day for reading in school EO-Giant Reading3-C

A Giant day for reading in school

March 11, 2026 20
Photo gallery: Caribbean Line Dancing MAP-Line Dancing8-C

Photo gallery: Caribbean Line Dancing

March 11, 2026 21
Swim coach/founder Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo posthumously inducted into Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame SPORTS-SO Vilardo4

Swim coach/founder Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo posthumously inducted into Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame

March 11, 2026 39
Seton Hall hoop coach named Big East Coach of the Year MAP-Shaheen Holloway-C

Seton Hall hoop coach named Big East Coach of the Year

March 11, 2026 46

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions LOGO-WO 1

West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts stellar campaign LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team posts stellar campaign

March 11, 2026 12
Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions TRACK-CHS MOC1 3

Columbia HS indoor track athletes excel at state Meet of Champions

March 11, 2026 10
Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney LOGO-WO 4

Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

March 11, 2026 12

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