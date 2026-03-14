West Orange HS’ Raston, Randolph impress at state indoor track Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Corbin Raston and junior teammate Rhia Randolph enjoyed stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on March 8.

Randolph took second place out of 17 runners in the girls 200-meter dash finals in 24.44. Sinnai Wynn, of Pennsauken, was first in 23.19. Raston took 10th place in 25.02 and WOHS sophomore Celeste Owens was 15th in 25.26 in the same race.

In the girls 55-meter dash finals, Raston finished in fourth place out of eight runners in 7.07 seconds. She advanced to the finals after finishing in third place out of 24 runners in the preliminaries in 7.09.

The other WOHS girls competitor at the Meet of Champions was senior Sofia Morillo, who took 10th place in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 7.24.

The WOHS athletes qualified for the Meet of Champions based on their performances at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at The Bubble in Toms River on Feb. 28.

The following are their results at the Group 4 state championships:

Girls

Morillo took fourth place and Raston took fifth place in the 55-meter dash finals. Morrillo clocked 7.25 seconds and Raston ran 7.25. In the preliminaries, Morrillo was eighth in 7.30, Raston was eighth in 7.36 and Owens was 12th in 7.49 out of 22 runners. • Junior Cassidy Ortiz was 16th in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 28.95 seconds. • Senior Ava Neretic was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:25.49 and she took 20th in the 3,200-meter run in 12:18.95. • The 4×400-meter relay team was 20th in 4:19.65. • Senior Jasmyne Parker took 12th in the shot put at 33 feet, 8 inches.

Boys

In the high jump, senior Bashir Moss was ninth at 6-2 and junior Ethan Marc was 19th at 5010. • The 4×400-meter relay team was 11th in 3:32.67.

The WOHS athletes qualified for the Group 4 state championships based on their performances at the North 1, Group 4 state sectionals.

At the Eastern States Championships at The Armory Center in New York City, Randolph took first place out of 24 runners in the girls 400-meter dash; the boys 4×400-meter relay team took third place out of 10 schools in 3:25.98; and Ortiz was seventh in 2:20.60 and Neretic was 14th in 2:24.16 out of 23 runners in girls 800-meter finals. Raston took first place in the 200-meter dash preliminaries out of 29 runners in 24.47. In the semifinals of the 55-meter dash, she was second in 7.14 out of 31 runners. She did not compete in the finals in the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

At the Eastern States Championships at The Armory Center in New York City, Randolph took first place out of 24 runners in the girls 400-meter dash; the boys 4×400-meter relay team took third place out of 10 schools in 3:25.98; and Ortiz was seventh in 2:20.60 and Neretic was 14th in 2:24.16 out of 23 runners in girls 800-meter finals. Raston took first place in the 200-meter dash preliminaries out of 29 runners in 24.47. In the semifinals of the 55-meter dash, she was second in 7.14 out of 31 runners. She did not compete in the finals in the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

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