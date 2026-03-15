Bloomfield foundation adds long-time educator to Board

BLOOMFIELD — Terence Mullane, chairman of The Bloomfield Educational Foundation (BEF) Board of Trustees announced that Anthony Todaro, formerly of Bloomfield, and currently residing in Nutley, has been elected to the BEF Board of Trustees.

Todaro is a 1976 graduate of Bloomfield High School (BHS) and a recently retired Bloomfield educator who held the position of BHS Industrial Arts Teacher, serving as co-advisor for BHS classes of 2020 and 2025. In this role, he assisted in arranging a one-year reunion for the Class of 2020, a senior prom for the Class of 2025 and assisted in organizing a Senior Picnic Day for the Class of 2025 at Foley Field. Both classes benefited from many Tricky Tray events, which he oversaw from inception to the end.

Todaro has served numerous Boards and nonprofits and plans to bring years of community service involvement to the BEF Board.

His prior experience began with a 14-year stint as president of The Babe Ruth League, overseeing day-to-day operations of recreational baseball, travel baseball, tournament hosting, fundraising and physical construction of a two-story year-round field house at Wrights Field.

His volunteer path then took him to the Foley Field Revitalization Committee, renamed The Foley Field Foundation. A founding member of this effort, Todaro served for 12 years, three years as President. Here, he helped promote the Foley Field upgrade referendum.

Additionally, Todaro served for two terms as a member of the Bloomfield Recreation Department where he took part in opening ceremonies for various leagues in town and gave input for development of new programs and the selections for the summer concert series.

Other volunteer projects that Todaro undertook include: the supervision of BHS varsity baseball dugouts at the Bloomfield Middle School, and the prefabricated kiosk for Memorial Park Skatepark.

Presenting to Investors Bank, he requested and secured funds for a scoreboard and renovations to the skate park kiosk which became a dual-purpose building serving as a skate park kiosk and a storage facility for the Bloomfield Babe Ruth League and William Foley Football.

Most recently, Todaro has become a member of the Bloomfield Kiwanis International, which will help him to develop strong ties with the Bloomfield community and the high school Key Club members.

“As a member of the BEF, I will serve on as many committees as I am needed, take part in fundraising activities, and attend meetings on a regular basis. I have a strong desire to stay connected to the Bloomfield School System of which I am a product,” said Todaro.

The Bloomfield Educational Foundation is a registered non profit organization founded in 1999 whose mission is to enhance the quality of education and educational opportunities, and generate and distribute financial aid and other resources to and for the students of the Bloomfield School District for enrichment programs, continuing education and other projects.

For more information, or if you would like to be involved as a Board member or volunteer, email BEF at info@bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry