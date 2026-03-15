Bloomfield HS’ Jo’elle Urdanivia, Thalia Bell post good track efforts at Meet of Champions

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School shot-putters Jo’elle Urdanivia and Thalia Bell enjoyed solid efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on March 8.

Urdanivia, a junior, took 14th place out of 31 participants in the boys shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 8 inches.

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On the girls’ side, Bell, a senior, was 22nd out of 29 participants with a throw of 33 feet, 10 inches.

At the Eastern States Championships at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City on March 3, Urdanivia took second place out of 39 participants in the shot put with a throw of 56-3.5; senior teammate Jalen Gray was 15th at 47-8.75 in the same event; senior teammate Jeremy Tejada took fifth place out of 65 runners in the boys 55-meter hurdles preliminaries in 7.60, fifth place out of 30 runners in the semifinals in 7.46 and fifth place out of eight runners in the finals in 7.53; and Bell was fifth out of 32 participants in the girls shot put finals with a school-record throw of 39-8.

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