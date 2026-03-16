World traveller returning home to talk about his book at library

A former resident of West Orange will return to the township this month to give a talk at the library after traveling the world and writing several books.

Longtime New York Times contributor and bestselling author Perry Garfinkel moved with his family from Queens, N.Y., to West Orange in 1954 when he was 6 years old.

He moved away in the early 1970s after graduating from Rutgers and following his first newspaper job at the Newark Star Ledger. Since then, he has traveled to 35 countries as a working journalist, interviewing everyone from the Dalai Lama to Clint Eastwood.

Publishers Weekly included his most recent book among the top 10 of 2024 in the spirituality genre: “Becoming Gandhi: My Experiment Living the Mahatma’s 6 Moral Truths in Immoral Times “ with a foreword by the Dalai Lama.

Research for the book, which has been published in five countries, took him to India, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. His previous book, “Buddha or Bust: In Search of Truth, Meaning, Happiness and the Man Who Found Them All” was a national bestseller.

But his “origin story” begins in his hometown, and he often comes back to West Orange to visit his old haunts, according to a press release about the author. Over the last years he has witnessed demographic shifts in town that he sees as a microcosm of many suburban metro areas. In what he hopes will be an entertaining and informative talk, he will share insights and stories of fascinating people and places around the world, the release said.

Garfinkel will be speaking at the library on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

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