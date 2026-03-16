Marc Ferrell, devoted fire captain and cherished member of the E. Orange community, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2026, at the age of 63. Born on September 15, 1962, in Newark, New Jersey, Marc dedicated his life to serving others through his distinguished career with the Fire Department.

The beloved son of the late Reuben Ferrell Jr. (2009) and Rosalind B. Ferrell (née Frances Braunstein) (2023), Marc was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben Thomas Ferrell (1984). He is survived by his caring siblings, Traci Frank (Joseph), Victor Ferrell (Vibeke), Sharon Regan, and Sherry Seward, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins who held him in great affection.

Marc was known for his unwavering commitment to protecting his community as a Fire Captain, demonstrating courage and leadership that inspired those around him and he took great pride in mentoring younger firefighters he worked with. Beyond his noble career, he took great joy in cooking, was a devoted dog lover, and enjoyed the engagement and excitement of video games.

Marc’s warmth and generosity touched many lives. His strength of character and dedication to family and service leave an enduring legacy.

Services will be held as follows: A memorial service with fire department honors will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, 12:00pm, Halpin-Bitecola, 1284 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Animal Welfare Association, New Jersey Humane Society, or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

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