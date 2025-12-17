Bloomfield church to host nativity with live animals

BLOOMFIELD — The Church on the Green will be transformed into the hill country of Judea on Friday, Dec.19, from 7 to 9 p.m., for the annual Live Nativity, complete with Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, shepherds, angels, wise men, narration, live stable animals and carols by the Bloomfield Chorale.

The Live Nativity is an outdoor narrated walk following Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, making several stops on the church grounds and concluding with a live tableau of angels, wise men, shepherds, sheep, goats, a donkey, and singing led by members of the Bloomfield Chorale, Ruth Hsu, conductor.

The event begins in the historic Sanctuary on the Green at 7 p.m., with church musician Jesse Gray at the piano.

After the opening scene, viewers will follow Mary and Joseph out of the sanctuary along a path lit by luminaries, pausing for the enactment of portions of the story.

After viewing the tableau, all are invited to remain for cocoa and a chance to pet and feed the stable animals.

“We love welcoming the community to this event,” says Pastor Ruth Boling. “The holy mystery of Christmas becomes more real. Every year we see wonder and delight shining in the eyes of young and old alike.”

The Church on the Green is located at 147 Broad St.

The event is free and open to the public, thanks to the support of Van Tassel Funeral Home. Parking is available in the Board of Education parking lot on the corner of Broad Street andBelleville Avenue.

For more information, contact the church office 973-743-1796, email info@bpcog.org or visit www.bpcog.org.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry