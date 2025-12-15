Nutley HS girls basketball team seeks to be competitive this season

NUTELY – The Nutley High School girls basketball team is getting ready for the upcoming season.

The Raiders, under head coach Kara McNish-Natoli, will tip off the season on Dec. 16 against visiting North Star Academy

The following is the team roster:

Makayla Albert, senior guard/forward.

Mariah Franqui, senior guard.

Sydney Tramontana, senior guard/forward.

Kaitlyn Nellegar, junior forward/captain.

Jiana Maldonado, sophomore guard.

Ellie Oldak, sophomore guard.

Madison Heal, sophomore guard.

Abby Leahy, sophomore forward.

Sydney Hanly, freshman guard.

Liliana Giannone, freshman guard.

Emma Rodriguez, freshman forward.

Cayden Ortega, freshman guard.

The returning players are Albert, Franqui, Nellegar, Maldonado, Heal and Leahy.

Nellegar last season earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. She led the team with 290 points in 27 games for an average of 10.7 points a game. Maldonado was second on the team in scoring, averaging 7.3 points a game.

“We are in a new division this year (Colonial Division in the Super Essex Conference), so we will have new opponents we are facing in league play,” McNish-Natoli said in an email to EssexNewsDaily.com. “I’m excited and optimistic for the season. We are a young team, but they played well over the summer and have been working hard in the preseason. So I hope to be competitive in league play and make the county and state tournament, hopefully earning a home game for both. Our main goal is to be competitive within our division and work to be a top contender within the division.”

Schedule

Dec. 16: North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 20: Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.

Bergenfield Holiday tournament (3 games):

Dec. 27: vs. Bergenfield, 11 a.m.

Dec. 30: vs. Cliffside Park, 11 a.m.

Dec. 31: vs. Dwight Morrow (Englewood), 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 5: Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Newark Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: Columbia, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 20: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: at North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11 am.

Jan. 25: at Morris Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: Elmwood Park, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: Indian Hills, 3 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Passaic Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Northern Highlands, 4:15 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Feb. 20: at Montville, 4 p.m.

