Ridgewood earns a Blue Ribbon

The New Jersey Department of Education has recognized Ridgewood Avenue School as a 20025 NJ Blue Ribbon School Award.

The accomplishment was made possible for two reasons: The school is in the top 15 percent of schools based on a composite score that combines performance on the 2023–2024 statewide assessment with other measures, and each historically underserved student group is in the top 40 percent of the schools based on a composite score that combines performance on the 2023–2024 statewide assessment with other measures.

“The educators here have been able to teach at such a level,” Acting Principal Keisha Harria said recently. “The test scores are extremely high. This is about the effort the teachers put in to impact the kids. I’m proud of the staff here.”

She said that she and Acting Schools Superintendent Winnie Kievit drove to Trenton Nov. 5 for a DOE meeting and were presented with the resolution acknowledging the achievement.

“I think we’re the first school in the history of Glen Ridge to achieve that,” she said. “Winnie put together the data to make the application for the school to be considered. There were 11 schools identified. We were honored for exemplary high performance.”

The other ten schools were: Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro; The Elizabeth Morrow School, Englewood; Hatikvah International Academy Charter School, East Brunswick; Indian Hill School, Holmdel; Liberty High School, Jersey City; Littlebrook School, Princeton; Mansion Avenue Elementary School, Audubon; Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic School, Jersey City; Roosevelt School, Lodi and Ventnor Elementary School, Ventnor.

Harris said once a school is awarded a blue ribbon, it cannot apply again for the recognition for five years.

Kievit said the administration was thrilled by the award.

“This prestigious honor celebrates our commitment to academic excellence and places us among the nation’s highest-performing schools,” she said. “The Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in student performance and success in closing achievement gaps. This award reflects the dedication of our exceptional teachers, the hard work of our students, and the unwavering support of our families and community. We are proud of this accomplishment and remain committed to providing an outstanding education for every student.” Harris said the mood around the school was still celebratory.

“We’re going to find a way to have parents and staff celebrate this,” she said. “I have the whole year for a party. I’m looking at spring for a blue ribbon day.”

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry