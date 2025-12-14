Seton Hall Prep bowling team starts season at 2-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team opened the 2025-26 season in great fashion with a 2-0 record. On Dec. 1, the Pirates defeated Caldwell 7-0. Their top bowlers were freshman Logan Williams (205 and 235 games) and junior Joey Maiella (223)

On Dec. 4, the Pirates defeated Livingston 5-2. Their top bowlers were Williams (230), Maiella (269, 202 and 224 for a 695 series) and freshman Matthew Radulic (226).

The next day, the Pirates traveled to Bowler City Lanes in Hackensack to participate in the Tom Irwin Memorial Crusader Classic. They finished in 11th place out of 34 teams. Their top bowlers were junior Kyle Boyle (201), Williams (210), Radulic (244) and Maiella (220 and 246).

SHP head coach Mike Smircich commented on the tournament and the season. “We didn’t bowl our best today, but I saw a lot of good things from our young talent. We have two excellent freshmen starting on our varsity (Williams and Radulic). They are getting better with every game. I am very excited to have a lot of young talent this year, as we have more depth than last year. Our inexperience will show at times and we have to work through, but the firepower on the team will let us hang around with any team in New Jersey. Senior Riley Gnecco and junior Joey Maiella are one of the best 1-2 punches in the state and they will anchor our team while leading the young guys.”

