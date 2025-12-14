December 14, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season HOCK-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season

December 9, 2025 0 14
State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener SWIM-SHP

State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener

December 9, 2025 0 28
Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

December 9, 2025 0 33
Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors FOOT-SHP DanielsWEB

Seton Hall Prep football team ends year, players receive honors

November 20, 2025 0 145

Related Stories

HOCK-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 14
SWIM-SHP

State-ranked Seton Hall Prep swim team falls to No. 1 team in the state in season opener

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 28
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep basketball team has talent and depth, aims for another banner season

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 33
FOOT-WO college signings

West Orange HS football players ready for next level

Cynthia Cumming December 9, 2025 0 63
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 118
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

Corrected: West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 2, 2025 0 103

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep bowling team starts season at 2-0 BOWL-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep bowling team starts season at 2-0

December 9, 2025 0 1
Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season HOCK-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season

December 9, 2025 0 14
Bloomfield HS winter team schedules LOGO-BHS-Bengals 3

Bloomfield HS winter team schedules

December 10, 2025 0 30
Columbia HS new boys basketball coach T.J. Whitaker excited about season B-HOOPS-CHS Whitaker 4

Columbia HS new boys basketball coach T.J. Whitaker excited about season

December 10, 2025 0 19

You may have missed

BOWL-SHP

Seton Hall Prep bowling team starts season at 2-0

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 1
BLM-Cub Corner1-C

Cub Corner gives students a wingman

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 2
WO-Police Promotions-C

WOPD announces several promotions

Editor December 10, 2025 0 3
HOCK-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops tough games to start the season

Jeff Goldberg December 9, 2025 0 14