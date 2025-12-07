Bloomfield native publishes book of original poems, short stories

Former Bloomfield resident Charles Lopez Bruns, a Bloomfield High School Class of 1974 graduate, and member of the Seton Hall University Class of 1978, has published his third book.

The book is titled “Shorts: Poems and Short Stories,” and it covers a wide range of topics, many based on observations, others purely imaginary, and some a creative mix of the real and unreal, according to the author.

The nearly 140-page paperback book contains 40 original poems and four previously unpublished short stories, and is available from many online retailers.

Bruns has also written a memoir, “Fatherlands: Identities of a Cuban American,” which was published in 2021 and is available online in print and digital formats. He has done readings of this book at the Bloomfield Public Library and Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center.

Burns’ second book, “The Jersey Shore’s First Luxury Condominium: A Hard-to-Believe History of Harbour Mansion,” was based on a blog series he wrote. It was published in 2023 and is available as a free e-book.

Born to Cuban immigrants who settled in New York City before the Revolution, Charles began working as a journalist while a teenager and launched his corporate communication career during college before marrying and raising a family.

In recent years, Burns led a project to develop a new intranet site, prepared internal communication and annual report content along with executing various other communication activities in alignment with the vision, mission and guiding principles of a mid-size pharmaceutical company, according to his website.

But he never stopped thinking about who he is and what he isn’t or writing in his second language. Or wearing shorts.

For more information about “Shorts: Poems and Short Stories,” visit https://charleslopezbruns.com/shorts-poems-and-short-stories.

