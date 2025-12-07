December 7, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors G-SOCCER-BHvES8

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

December 3, 2025 0 41
Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors FOOT-GRvHP2

Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

December 4, 2025 0 41
Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar3

Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS

November 25, 2025 0 47
Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS2

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

December 2, 2025 0 88

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS2

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 2, 2025 0 88
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 76
G-SOCCER-NHS DiPianoWEB

Nutley HS girls soccer head coach Mike DiPiano Jr. enjoys special moments this fall

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 118
CROSS-NHS-Meya2WEB

Nutley HS cross-country runner Meya Ranges strides to great season

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 106
LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS football players earn All–Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 60
CHEER-NHS

Photo: Nutley HS cheerleaders crowned champions at ‘Cheer for the Cure’

Joe Ragozzino October 31, 2025 0 267

LOCAL SPORTS

Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach LOGO-Nutley 1

Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach

November 25, 2025 0 1
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors G-SOCCER-BHvES8 2

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

December 3, 2025 0 41
Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors FOOT-GRvHP2 3

Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

December 4, 2025 0 41
Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS G-SOCCER-BEL Almodovar3 4

Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS

November 25, 2025 0 47

You may have missed

LOGO-Nutley

Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 1
BLM-Short Book-C

Bloomfield native publishes book of original poems, short stories

Editor December 3, 2025 0 5
IRV-Assault Sentencing-C

Irvington resident sentenced for sexual assault

Editor December 3, 2025 0 15
MAP-Mark Price-C

South Orange actor in ‘Frozen’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 3, 2025 0 15