Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball program is entering a new era.

Rob Porrino is excited to be the Raiders head coach, succeeding Bob Harbison, who was the head coach for the past 26 seasons. Porrino served as Harbison’s assistant coach for 12 years.

“I am absolutely thrilled and energized to be named the head coach for Nutley boys basketball this season!” Porrino exclaimed. “This is a moment I’ve looked forward to, but it also comes with a bittersweet feeling. I’ve had the honor of coaching with Bob Harbison for the last 12 years, and I’ll deeply miss having him beside me on the bench. That said, I’m ready to hit the ground running because I know coach Harbison’s mentorship was second to none. He prepared me incredibly well for this opportunity. With the full confidence and backing of our athletic director, Joe Piro, I am energized and ready to lead this program forward.”

The Raiders are coming off a winning season, as they fashioned a 15-11 record.

Porrino wants the Raiders to execute an up-tempo style that will throw off opponents.

“I am really excited about being able to bring a fresh look to the program this year, centered around my coaching philosophy and style,” Porrino said. “The goal for this season and beyond this season is truly centered around my coaching style. I want to establish and develop a relentless, up-tempo environment in both practices and games, designed to make opponents uncomfortable and force them to play outside their rhythm and comfort zones. I also want to create a culture of establishing skilled basketball players, but also exceptional individuals that leave our program.”

The Raiders lost plenty of players to graduation. However, a nice mix of juniors and sophomores shows much promise.

“Last year, our roster featured a significant number of senior athletes,” Porrino said, “As a result, we will be ushering in many first-year varsity players this season. I believe our core group of juniors and sophomores is truly poised to elevate Nutley basketball to the next level. This effort will be led by juniors Tim Gordon and Sean Fealey, who both earned valuable varsity experience last season. The current team really emphasizes and focuses on their basketball skill and has put a lot of preparation and work to improve their games in the offseason.

“Their collective positive attitude and dedicated mindset will ensure a smooth transition for our coaching staff and players, as we establish a new, committed basketball culture here in Nutley.”

Porrino is a 2002 graduate of Cliffside Park High School. He then attended Ramapo College. In 2010, Porrino began his teaching and coaching career, making NHS his second home.

He became an assistant basketball coach in 2012, and later became an assistant football coach and track and field coach in 2016.

In 2022, he became the NHS head girls flag football coach.

The Raiders will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Eagle Academy for Young Men, in Newark, at 4 p.m.

They will follow with their home opener on Thursday, Dec. 18, against Technology (Newark) at 7 p.m.

The following is the rest of their schedule:

Dec. 20: at Clifton, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 22: Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Dec. 29-30, Kearny Holiday tournament

Jan. 6: vs. Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Dumont, time to be determined.

Jan. 13: Golda Och Academy (West Orange), 4 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Bard High School Early College (Newark), 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: Ridgefield Park, noon.

Jan. 20: at Newark Lab, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: Eagle Academy for Young Men, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Belleville, noon.

Jan. 27: at Technology, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5: Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7: Glen Ridge, 11 a.m.

Feb. 9: at Park Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. River Dell, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Newark Lab, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

