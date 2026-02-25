EAST ORANGE — A selection from the world-class African Mask Collection of local attorney Robert Taylor, was unveiled Friday in city hall during an event honoring the richness, resilience, and global influence of the African diaspora.

“Black History Month calls us to do more than reflect—it challenges us to actively engage with the history that continues to shape our present and define our future,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “This event underscores our city’s commitment to cultural education, honest dialogue, and creating spaces where our community can learn, connect, and move forward together with purpose.”

The exhibition features more than 35 rare hand-carved tribal pieces that reflect Africa’s deep spiritual traditions. Taylor is an East Orange based attorney with more than 40 years of practice, holding degrees from Morgan State and Rutgers Universities, and a certification in Museum Studies from Harvard University.

The masks are from different countries in Africa, according to Taylor, who said he has been collecting them since 1979.

“The art form appeals to me, the aesthetics, the cultural significance, the impact the art has had,” Taylor said. “The art is very impactful to people of African heritage who have not been exposed to it.”

Taylor said the masks can have a spiritual meaning and they can also be a way of communicating.

“A lot are for celebrations, weddings, birthdays,” he said.

Taylor is a member of the National Museum of African American History and Culture and is dedicated to using his collection to inspire cultural pride among local youth, according to a press release from the city.

Spoken word artist Craig Bradley also recited two of his poems, “Sounds of the Ghetto” and “Black Like” during the event.

“There’s so many things that are important about being here,” Bradley said. “Just that we gather as a community is important.”

Guests also heard a lecture, “The Past Is Not the Past: Echoes of Reconstruction in Today’s America,” presented by Professor Renee McClean of Suffolk County Community College.

“Reconstruction, though it took place 150 years ago, it still with us, rearing its ugly head,” McClean said.

