Comedy

LUNATIC FRINGE, NEW JERSEY’S LONGEST RUNNING IMPROV TROUPE, performs on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m., at the Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge. Tickets are $12 at the door, but with a reservation, admission is only $10. Cash only. For reservations, call 973-429-1527.

CRISTELA ALONZO BRINGS HER STAND-UP COMEDY SHOW TO NJPAC on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

DEON COLE PERFORMS HIS UNFORGETTABLE COMEDY on Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

COMEDIAN, ACTOR, AND AUTHOR COLIN QUINN performs on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

COMEDIAN AIDA RODRIGUEZ RETURNS TO NJPAC on Friday, April 16, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

PREACHER LAWSON AT UCPAC’S HAMILTON STAGE on Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m., 360 Hamilton St.,

Rahway. Tickets are $36 to $63 at https://ucpac.vbotickets.com.

COMEDIAN CARLOS BALLARTA RETURNS TO NJPAC on Friday, May 8, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

COMEDIAN RUSSELL PETERS IS BACK WITH HIS RELAX WORLD TOUR on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Film

“THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR” (1975) with film historian, educator and director Stuart Weinstock on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m., AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9. Tickets: bit.ly/4pxEmC1.

CINEMA PARADISO (1988) with film historian, filmmaker, artist and educator Gerard Amsellem on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9. Tickets: bit.ly/4pxEmC1.

“IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT” (1934) with film aficionado John Chasse. The highly quotable film inspired lots of laughs and a famous cartoon “Bunny.” See superstar Clark Gable break down Claudette Colbert’s defenses, along with class barriers and bedsheets, in the beloved screwball rom-com classic that was the first film to win the “Big Five” Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay) on Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m., AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9. Tickets: bit.ly/4pxEmC1.

“THE BROTHER FROM ANOTHER PLANET” (1984) with actor Alvin Alexis. An alien escapes captivity on his home planet and lands in New York City, where he navigates life on the streets of 1980s Harlem on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m., AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9. Tickets: bit.ly/4pxEmC1.

POLITICS SCHMOLITICS (1930s/40s) with film historian, author, and comics/animation writer Paul Castiglia. Classic comedy shorts, trailers and cartoons lampoon the electoral process, political scandals, espionage and war. With Laurel & Hardy, Betty Boop, The Little Rascals, Daffy Duck, The Three Stooges and more satirical surprises on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m., AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9. Tickets: bit.ly/4pxEmC1.

Lectures

BRYCE CRAWFORD – I LOVE JESUS U.S. TOUR STOPS AT NJPAC on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

SEN. CORY BOOKER WILL BE AT NJPAC on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m., prior to the official release of his book “Stand” on Tuesday, March 24. Tickets to a Sen. Cory Book Conversation can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888-466-5722 or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center St., Newark.

JOSH GATES, THE STAR OF THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL’S POPULAR SERIES, “EXPEDITION UNKNOWN,” presents an evening of legends, mysteries and tales of adventure on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $42.50 at www.njpac.org.

Music

CHERISH THE LADIES performs on Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

WALTER PARKS & THE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY AND RAY BONNEVILLE perform on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship, 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. Admission is $20 per adult at the door, Folk Project members $15. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, call 201-650-6928 or visit www.folkproject.org.

LALAH HATHAWAY performs on Friday, March 6, at 8 p.m., on the Union County

Performing Arts Center’s main stage, 1601

Irving St., Rahway. Tickets are at https://ucpac.vbotickets.com.

THREE AMERICAN TROUBADOURS, a tribute to James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King, is on Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m., at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

THE 100-VOICE HARMONIUM CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS “ROOTED IN ETERNITY” on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m., at Morristown United Methodist Church, 50 S Park Place. Tickets are available at www.harmonium.org/

gettickets.

TIGRAN HAMASYAN: “MANIFESTE” is on Sunday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m., at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

JOSCHO STEPHAN TRIO PERFORMS MODERN GYPSY JAZZ on Friday, March 20, at 6:45 p.m., at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge. Tickets available online only at www.concertsinamerica.com/joscho.

MAREL HIDALGO TRIO performs as part of the Jazz in the Loft series on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m., at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT FROM MOZART TO MUDDY PUDDLES on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets start at $34 at www.njpac.org.

JULIAN LAGE QUARTET FEATURING JOHN MEDESKI, JORGE ROEDER AND KENNY WOLLESON is on Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

BILLY OCEAN PERFORMS on Thursday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union. Tickets range from $82 to $98 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET PERFORMS on Thursday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

FLOETRY PRESENTS SAY YES THE TOUR 2026 on Thursday, April 9, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

TOMMY DORSEY ORCHESTRA PERFORMS on Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

CELEBRATE JOHN COLTRANE 100 YEARS WITH PERFORMANCES BY JOE LOVANO, YOTAM SILBERSTEIN PERFORMS as part of the Jazz in the Loft series on Sunday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

CROWDER, with Seph Schlueter and Patrick Mayberry, performs on Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MELISSA ALDANA, NDUDUZO MAKHATHINI, JOHN PATITUCCI AND JEFF “TAIN” WATTS perform on Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is on Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Theater

LUNA STAGE WILL PRESENT SHAKESPEARE’S HAMLET (ABRIDGED!) in a new 90-minute adaptation by Rajesh Bose from now to Sunday, March 8, on the MainStage at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange. Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/hamlet.

“COME FROM AWAY” being performed at Paper Mill Playhouse, 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, through Sunday, March 1. Tickets on sale at www.PaperMill.org, by calling 973-376-4343 or at the Millburn box office.

AMERICAN THEATER GROUP WILL PRESENT “MY FAIR LADY,” from Thursday, Feb. 26, to Sunday, March 15, at three New Jersey venues – the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, the DMK Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC’s Hamilton Stage in Rahway. Ticket prices will range from $50 to 65 and are available at americantheatergroup.org.

THE MAHONING DRIVE-IN ROAD SHOW returns on Saturday, Feb. 28, with a 1970s 35mm “Original/Rip-Off” Drive-In double feature of “The Exorcist” (1973) and “Beyond the Door” (1974) at UCPAC’s Main Stage. Bar and vendors open at 6 p.m., Organ concert on Biggest Little Wurlitzer at 6:30 p.m., “The Exorcist” at 7 p.m. and “Beyond the Door” at 9:45 p.m., at UCPAC, 1601 Irving St., Rahway.

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WILL PERFORM “HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S/PHILOSOPHER’S STONE” in Concert on Saturday, March 7, at 2 and 8 p.m., as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888-466-5722 or visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center St., Newark.

THE MAPLEWOOD STROLLERS PRESENT “PRIVATE LIVES” on MARCH 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21, at 8 p.m., and on Sundays, March 15 and March 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.themaplewoodstrollers.org/. Regular admission is $25, seniors and students pay $20. For group sales of 10 or more, contact the box office at 973-761-8453.

