EAST ORANGE — The City of East Orange hosted a special edition of Town Talk with Mayor Ted R. Green focused on providing residents with clear, factual information about constitutional protections and local procedures related to immigration enforcement.

The forum comes as immigration enforcement activity and public conversation across New Jersey have prompted questions from families about constitutional protections, the role of local institutions, and available community resources.

The live broadcast, titled “Know Your Rights: Understanding Your Protections and How to Use Them,” took place Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. streaming live on the City’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EOCityHall. City officials emphasized that the discussion was intended to provide education, transparency, and clarity regarding the roles of federal, state, and local entities.

The panel included U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver; Assemblywoman Carmen Morales; Christopher Irving, superintendent of the East Orange School District; East Orange Police Department Chief Phyllis L. Bindi and Assemblyman Michael Venezia.

“When residents have questions, we respond with information,” Green said. “Our responsibility is to ensure people understand their rights, understand how local institutions operate, and know where to turn for trusted guidance.”

Green emceed the meeting and noted that many people have called the mayor’s office, reached out to council members and the school superintendent about ICE related concerns. He also singled out McIver for work she has done related to ICE.

“It has been extremely crazy,” McIver said. “We have seen a lot of activity from ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, not just in New Jersey but across the nation.”

McIver said families have contacted her because they can’t visit loved ones being held in detention. Lawyers have called saying they can’t visit clients and detainees say they aren’t getting proper medical attention.

“We have students who call us and say their student visas have been revoked,” McIver said. “People who have visas to work here, having them revoked overnight.”

Green said that people aren’t talking about politics, they are talking about fear. He said ICE has shown up at construction sites, restaurants, and even baby showers.

“Folks don’t want to come out because they’re afraid,” Green said.

“You do not have to open the door,” Green said. “I repeat that you don’t have to open the door. You can ask them to slide a warrant under the door. The current administration doesn’t believe they need a warrant but they are wrong.”

Green also said people have the right to remain silent and do not have to sign anything.

“Ask for a lawyer immediately,” Green said. “Never use false documents with them. At the same time, ask for a lawyer. Do not trust anything that these officials are saying to you. We just can’t trust what is coming out of their mouths. Ask for a lawyer to represent you.”

McIver reiterated what Green had said, adding that it also applied to the work place.

“You have rights. Workers can remain silent. Ask if you are free to go. If you are detained at your work place, you can automatically request an attorney.”

McIver said there have been increased I-9 inspections, which are a formal review of an employer’s Form I-9 records to ensure compliance with hiring laws.

“They have been doing I-9 inspection but the employers have three days to produce those,” McIver said. “Document everything, make a note, and contact an attorney.”

McIver said her office can’t stop enforcement actions but they can help people find a loved one who has been detained by ICE.

McIver said she was Delany Hall and they had more than 1,000 detainees, which is three times as many as they are supposed to have in a facility that size. Many are lacking medical care and food is not being distributed properly or on time.

She also noted that there are many at Delaney Hall who have no criminal record, though they are undocumented, and they have agreed to be deported but instead they are held in limbo.

“This is about money,” McIver said. “The more people you have at Delaney, the more money the GEO Group gets.”

The GEO Group is the private prison company that operates Delaney Hall.

Morales talked about the importance of having a family preparedness kit, which includes all relevant documents including visas, passports, identification, and any information that might be needed in case a family member is detained.

She also suggested memorizing a family member’s number and an attorneys number since personal phones with contact information would be confiscated if a person is detained.

“If you have children in the house, make sure that is all planned ahead of time,” she said, adding, “where to go, who is their caretaker.”

Morales says don’t interfere but document.

“All we can do is arm ourselves with information and have a plan,” Morales said.

Venezia said ICE has been active in Bloomfield, Orange and East Orange. He also said the state has taken some actions of note.

“On the state level, our governor signed an executive order banning ice on any state property,” he said “ On the legislative side we have a bill banning ICE from wearing masks and requiring they have body-worn cameras just like our local police.”

He also said that the state is considering a 50 percent state tax on Delaney Hall and any private businesses that handle the detention of immigrants.

Irving said the school district is doing everything it can to make sure that when kids come into their buildings they are safe and they feel safe. ICE would only be allowed on school property if they had a warrant signed by a judge.

Irving also cautioned parents that the worst thing they could do is keep a child out of school.

“Your children are better served being educated and fed on our property,” Irving said, adding that if a child is registered in the district and doesn’t show up they are required to report that through various channels.

Irving also stressed the importance of making sure a student’s emergency contact information is up to date.

“That is so critical,” Irving said.

If a parent is picked up by ICE and a child is not picked up and they don’t have an emergency contact, the district would be required to turn the child over to Child Protective Services.

“Even if you are a resident and a citizen, make sure your emergency contact information is up to date,” he said.

Bindi said officers in her department have been instructed in how to deal with ICE.

EOPD follows the NJ Immigrant Trust Directive which limits state, county, and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration (ICE) efforts, prohibiting stops or searches based solely on immigration status.

“We take pride in our residents not feeling fear no matter what its form,” Bindi said. “If you are in fear of anything, call the East Orange Police Department.”

