West Orange HS girls basketball team repeats as Essex County Tournament champion

WEST ORANGE — In a nail-biter ending, the second-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated No. 4 seed University High School, of Newark, to win the Essex County Tournament championship on Feb. 21 at WOHS’ Tarnoff Gymnasium.

The Mountaineers, under longtime head coach Caniece Williams, won the ECT championship for the second consecutive season.

With strong defense on both sides, the action was fast-paced throughout the game.

WOHS senior London Caldwell, who had a game-high 20 points, was also recognized at halftime for recently achieving 1,000 career points. Caldwell has signed with Siena University to play D1 basketball.

Heading into halftime, the Mountaineers led the Phoenix 19-17 and stayed in the lead throughout, with University playing catch-up and coming closer to evening the score.

Caldwell fouled out of the game near the end of the fourth quarter and University scored to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to three points. They tried for a three-pointer, but didn’t get the shot off in the two seconds remaining to tie the game, as the Mountaineers held on to win the championship.

For West Orange, junior Ryhan Watt chipped in eight points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block; junior guard Kennedy Curry posted seven points, four rebounds, two assists and one assist; sophomore guard Taraji Muhammad had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; senior guard Jordyn Batts added two points, three rebounds and one steal; and senior guard Tyonnah Barnes contributed one points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Mountaineers.

For University, Briana Holt scored 17 and Arielle Edwards had 14 points.

The Mountaineers won their 13th straight game to improve to 24-3 on the season.

Williams and assistant coach Meghan Colabella have helped to reshape the girls program, turning it not only into a winning team, but a supportive family. Several of the girls played in rec, traveling and middle school basketball programs.

The Mountaineers will look to defend their New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship. The top-seeded Mountaineers will host No. 16 seed North Bergen in the first round on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 8 seed Paterson Eastside of No. 9 seed Union City in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. The semifinals are March 3 and the final is March 6. Morristown is the No. 2 seed, Ridgewood is No. 3 and Kearny is No. 4.

Joe Ragozzino contributed to this article.

