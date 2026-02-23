BHS alumnus nominated for College Television Award for documentary

Bloomfield High School alumnus Peter Guziejewski has been nominated for the Television Academy Foundation’s 45th College Television Awards.

The annual awards show recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide. Winners in the competition will be announced by television stars at the red carpet awards ceremony on March 28, at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.

Guziejewski received a nomination in the News category, along with fellow classmates at Montclair State University, for his work as a producer and writer on a project titled “San Francisco: On the Edge.”

“San Francisco: On the Edge” is a special edition of Montclair NewsLab. In the spring of 2025, students traveled to San Francisco to report on the urgent issues impacting the city, including the Fentanyl crisis, LGBTQ rights, the homelessness epidemic and climate change’s effect on local fishing. They spoke to people living with addiction on the streets of the Tenderloin, a fisherman facing disappearing seasons, and volunteers providing aid to undocumented immigrants.

“My role on the project was as a producer,” said Guziejewski. “I learned a lot from working on this — from how to remotely work on a project before you even touch down on location to how to navigate and problem solve in the field.

“It feels great to know that the work my team and I worked so hard to pull together is getting recognized [by the Television Academy],” said Guziejewski.

Guziejewski is a 2025 graduate of Montclair State University who majored in public relations and social media. Originally from Bloomfield, he attended Bloomfield High School.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students, the annual College Television Awards are regarded as one of the most distinguished and high-profile steppingstones for careers in television and media. Emulating the Emmy Awards selection process, College Television Award entries are judged by Television Academy members. Criteria for the awards reflect industry standards of excellence, imagination and innovation.

Nominees will also participate in two days of professional-development events with media and industry leaders and a special screening of their projects for Television Academy members prior to the awards show.

