Lobby at WOHS gets an upgrade

WEST ORANGE — A newly redesigned lobby greets visitors outside the West Orange High School auditorium, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Sustainable Jersey for Schools and PSEG.

In what was a collaborative effort between several departments, the “SustainaTree Project” redesign was unveiled on Feb. 6.

The lobby now features new decals, hand-painted figures of students in the arts by urban artist Carmelo, new furniture selected by students, new wainscotting, fresh paint, new lighting, refinished woodwork and doors, and a sustainably designed 3D tree.

“The project partnered an Honors Architectural and Engineering Design course with Dive Design, a renowned design company in the 3D printing industry, bringing expert innovation and real-world application to students’ learning,” said Assistant Principal Ryan DelGuercio.

Students researched endangered tree species in the US, created vector designs of leaf patterns in AutoCAD, and learned about the full recycling process for plastic filament and sustainable materials.

“The Dive Design CEO visited the school to demonstrate tree assembly and guide students as they attached their unique, laser-cut leaves to central tree structures. The completed “SustainaTree Grant” installation was placed in the school’s auditorium lobby, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and raising awareness about sustainability and repurposing waste,” DelGuercio continued.

Through this hands-on collaboration, students gained practical skills in design, technology, and environmental responsibility, while the project symbolized the school’s commitment to innovation and a greener future.

The SustainaTree will continue to serve as the centerpiece of the auditorium redesign, sparking ongoing discussions about the importance of sustainability. It already provided significant aesthetic appeal to the space, where spectators took photographs beneath it and became educated through the accompanying plaque explaining the sustainable efforts behind its creation. Architectural and Engineering Design students continue to use the tree as a valuable resource for learning about design, large-scale 3D printing, sustainability, laser engraving techniques, recycling strategies, and construction.

WOHS Urban Art Class contributor Carmelo “Snow” Sigona is a well-known American graffiti artist from Paterson. His hip-hop sensibility has contributed to the genre and he has been featured in several books, including “Snowstorm: The Art and Life of Carmelo “Snow” Sigoda.” He was selected to paint the figures decorating the walls.

“Whenever possible, we strive to transform authentic learning experiences into real-world projects that benefit both our school and the broader community—while giving our students a genuine sense of pride in improving the place where they learn and grow every day. A special thank you goes to the West Orange Buildings and Grounds team Nick Munoz and Mike Calderara for their invaluable support, as well as to our talented teachers: Woodshop teacher Max Grossman, Graphic Design teacher Andrew Mazurek, Architectural and Engineering Design teacher Cindy Celi, and Urban Art teacher Nicole Krulik. Their guidance and expertise were essential in helping our students bring this vision to life,” DelGuercio said.

