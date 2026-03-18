Historical Society to display artifacts

BLOOMFIELD — The Historical Society of Bloomfield will present “Rediscovery of Colonial Artifacts: What Was Lost Is Found Again” on March 24.

In the 1970s, roadway contractors tore through the riverfront of southern Philadelphia in order to construct Interstate 95. There were no professional archeological investigators onsite back then, but plenty of amateur historians— including members of the South Jersey Metal Detecting Club—did what they could to save unearthed artifacts of Colonial Philadelphia.

The Historical Society will take a look back at what transpired, view some of the Colonial relics that were recovered, and provide the public an opportunity to touch U.S. history with the large collection materials on display for hands-on inspection.

Dan Knight is a resident of Voorhees and has been metal detecting for the past 50 years. As a past officer of the South Jersey Metal Detecting Club, he has the honor of being the trustee of the club’s collection of artifacts found during the 1970s when I-95 was excavated through the heart of downtown Philadelphia. He remains an avid beach and civil war detectorist, traveling the country to search for lost pieces of our nation’s history, according to a press release from the Society.

This presentation is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Bloomfield Civic Center, 84 Broad St., Bloomfield.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry