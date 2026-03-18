1939 voyage of ocean liner recalled at Holocaust Remembrance

The SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee recently had its 49th annual “Remember and Tell” service.

The solemn occasion began with a “March of Remembrance and Hope” honoring the memory of 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and the millions of others murdered by the Nazi regime, as well as the survivors.

A service followed at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning with a Shofar Blast. The shofar, a ram’s horn, has been used since ancient times as a call to prayer. Today it also serves as a call to action in a world where violence and persecution against innocent people still occur with frightening frequency.

The Rev. James Worth, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church welcomed the congregation.

“We are here today because we understand what hate can do,” Worth said. “United we are stronger.”

Following the opening prayer there was a survivor candle lighting and a reading of biographies of survivors by Leo James Johnson, a parishioner at St. Joseph.

Holocaust Survivor Eva Wiener was the keynote speaker. She was introduced by Mary Chris Brauchli, co-chair, SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee.

“Her story is captivating,” said Brauchli.

As a baby, Wiener was with her parents on the notorious MS St. Louis, the German ocean liner en route in 1939 from Germany to Cuba as a ploy in the Nazi’s efforts to show the world that the 900 Jews on the ship were unwanted anywhere in the world.

“By the time I was born, life in Germany became a nightmare,” she said.

She spoke about the trip to Cuba and described being treated as royalty on the boat ride there. “It was very festive,” she said. “There was a pool on deck.

The cruise to Cuba was wonderful.”

However, when they arrived at the harbor, they weren’t permitted.

“We were not accepted,” she said. “The Nazi propaganda machine advised against accepting passengers.”

The captain decided that they were only 90 minutes away from America and headed towards Miami. The U.S. Coast Guard came out and said they were trespassing. All countries turned their backs on them, including Canada. But under no condition would the captain take them back to Germany.

“He’d find a safe place for us,” said Wiener.

Belgium, Holland, France, and England agreed to take some passengers. Wiener’s father wanted to be as far away from Germany as possible. Wiener said,

“He made the wisest decision of his life.” They went to England.

Wiener and her family lived in London during World War II. Her parents decided America was a better place to be. They settled in Belmar. “What a beautiful summer that was,” said Wiener.

Concluding she said, “Genocide may start with Jews, but it doesn’t end with them. Civilians were murdered. The Germans felt themselves superior. All of us sub-human. The St. Louis became an important part of history. Genocides are happening as we speak. Pass the message of the Holocaust to the next generation. Our captain—my mother called him our savior. One person can make a difference. We can speak up peacefully against any injustice.”

The choir then sang “Thanks Be to Thee” by George F. Handel; and “Adonai Ro’i” (Psalm 23) by Gerald Cohen.

There was a lighting of the Chai candles. In Jewish tradition, the word “chai” carries a depth of meaning beyond its simple translation of “life.” It symbolizes resilience, progress, and the promise of future generations.

The Chai candles were lit by Debbie Liner, Bill Steinhauer, and Alan Winkler, all members of the Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee and descendants of Holocaust survivors.

Diane Beni presented the Sister Rose Thering Holocaust Education Award to Christopher Kaiser, youth minister at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange, for his many years of educating his congregation’s young people and other community youth about the Holocaust and its lessons.

Kaiser was not in attendance, but he gave an acceptance speech over a pre-recorded video.

The service ended with “Let There Be Peace On Earth” sung by the choir and the audience.

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To learn more about Remember and Tell, visit: https://rememberandtell.org/

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