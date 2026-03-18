Olympian talks about dealing with competition and anxiety

MAPLEWOOD — Olympian Hazel Clark had a busy day Thursday, visiting South Mountain Elementary School, Maplewood Middle School and the Maplewood Memorial Library.

Clark’s visit was in connection with her new children’s book, “Hazel Takes the First Step,” written to foster healthy ways to manage performance anxiety and healthy mindsets around performance.

The book touches on her challenges growing up under the legacy of her father and comparisons to her Olympian relatives who were world class athletes.

Clark is a three time Olympic and six time USA Champion track and field athlete who is also a University of Florida Hall of Famer. She is the daughter of Joe Clark, who was the inspiration behind the film “Lean on Me.”

In addition to having a famous father and a brother who is a track coach, her sister, Joetta Clark Diggs is an Olympian as is her sister in law Jearl Miles Clark.

At South Mountain Elementary School, Clark participated in a RunJumpThrow (RJT) event with Olympians DeeDee Trotter and Sharrieffa Barksdale.

Maplewood Middle School celebrated “Hazel Clark Day,” which featured remarks from district leadership, the official launch of middle school sports programming and a “RunJumpThrow” event for students.

“Hazel Clark Day was a special day at MMS,” Maplewood Middle School Principal Dara Gronau said. “Our students were in the presence of one of their own—Olympian and CHS graduate—and my former CHS track and field teammate Hazel Clark. We thank Hazel for bringing along fellow Olympians DeeDee Trotter and Dr. Barksdale to remind them the importance of movement and wellbeing. Hazel stayed and signed autographs and truly poured into our kids. Youth sports has the power to change lives for the better. I know my students were inspired today.”

Clark brought her husband, daughter and Trotter to the reading and talk she gave at the library.

The Vic DeLuca Community Room was filled for her presentation where she read from her book and answered questions.

Trotter noted that while Clark had anxiety related to competition she still managed to enjoy herself.

“She had lots of fun off the field,” Trotter said.

In response to a question, Clark said the hardest event she participated in was the Olympic trials but it was also the most satisfying. She talked about effort being more important than outcome.

“I only have one rule, you go out there, you try and you don’t quit,” she said.

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