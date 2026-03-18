EAST ORANGE — Students at Cicely L. Tyson High School of Performing Arts held a student-led walkout on Friday, March 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. to raise awareness about how immigration enforcement policies impact families and communities.

“This is about standing up peacefully and using our voices thoughtfully,” said Madison Jei Leigh, a student organizer. “When events happen close to home, especially those affecting young people, it reminds us that civic awareness isn’t abstract. It’s real. We want to engage respectfully and constructively.”

The demonstration was organized with support from members of Kappa Theta Delta (KTD), the school’s honor society. School leadership joined students in solidarity, including Principal John English and Assistant Principal Terrance Bell, along with several members of the Tyson faculty. The East Orange Police Department was also present to help ensure the safety of students and staff.

East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green joined the students during the walkout.

“What I saw today made me proud to be Mayor of East Orange,” said Green. “These students organized themselves, spoke respectfully, and showed that the next generation understands the importance of civic participation. When young people care enough to stand up for their community, that’s something we should encourage and support.”

The program began with remarks from student organizer Madison McZorn.

“Behind every policy and every headline are real people whose lives are affected,” McZorn told the crowd. “This walkout is about dignity, awareness, and reminding people that the issues we debate in the news affect families in our own community.”

Several elected officials also attended including East Orange Councilmembers Bergson Leneus, Naiima Fauntleroy, and Casim Gomez Sr.

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