Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned state champion

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Saharia Quamina was determined to gain redemption.

The Bloomfield High School senior returned to Atlantic City, hoping to win the state championship that eluded her last season.

Mission accomplished.

Quamina capped a brilliant season and career, as she captured the 235-pound weight class championship at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 14.

In the final, Quamina, seeded No. 1, pinned Howell senior Giavonna Farrell-Byers (Howell), the No. 2 seed, in 2 minutes, 36 seconds, to cap the season with a 39-0 record.

Quamina celebrated the title by doing a joyous cartwheel and a split on the mat.

This was her fourth appearance in the state championships in Atlantic City. Last year, she lost in the final in the same weight class.

Quamina was ecstatic for winning the championship.

“It feels so unreal,” Quamina said. “As a freshman, I would have never expected to be a state champ or even a state finalist last year. When I put my hands on my head after winning, I was just thinking about all the hard work I did just to have that one goal finally get accomplished.”

BHS girls head wrestling coach Jason Galioto also was thrilled for Quamina.

“This was a long time coming,” Galioto said. ”We had some unfinished business that needed to get done since we made it so far last year and came up just short. Saharia put in the work and it feels great to go out on top. Bloomfield may not be the best team, but we get our girls exposure to the state’s best.

“At least five of the girls on the podium Saharia had wrestled prior to the tournament and had already beaten,” Galioto continued. “I had a lot of confidence for her last year in the state tournament. This year, I didn’t really have a doubt that she would get her hand raised. She’s an absolute beast on a wrestling mat and such a fun person to be around off of it. I’m glad I was around for the journey. As good as she is, I think she’s going to be even better in the years to come on the collegiate level. I’m super excited for it.”

“We are super proud of Saharia,” BHS head boys wrestling coach Ryan Smircich said. “She took seventh as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore and second as a junior. The whole season, she did not miss a single morning practice and was a leader in our room. I couldn’t think of a more deserving kid.”

On the first day of the tournament on March 12, Quamina pinned Analia Garcia (Passaic Tech) in 1:19 in the first round and pinned Abby Paglia (Newton/Kitattiny) in 1:30 in the quarterfinals.

The following day, Quamina won by major decision over Addison Speth (Warren Hills) 12-1 in the semifinals.

Freshman Adrienne Rodriguez and junior Lesly Sanchez were the other qualifiers at the state championships for the Bengals.

Rodriguez earned the sixth-place medal in the 107-pound class. She won in the first round by pin over Isabella Santonocito (Ramsey/Northern Highlands) in 4:34.

In the quarterfinals, Rodriguez won by sudden victory over Olivia Mitchell (East Brunswick) 12-9. Rodriguez lost by pin in the semifinals to Gabrielle Conte (Hanover Park) in 28 seconds. In the consolation semifinals, she lost by major decision to Gabrielle Ruedy (Bernards) 18-6. In the fifth-place match, Rodriguez lost by pin to Madison Rucci (Jackson Township) in 1:48 to finish with a 40-9 record.

Sanchez, at 185 pounds, won by pin over Gyssell Andrade (Morristown) in 5:59 in the first round. She lost by pin to Jade Hahn (Central) in 58 seconds in the quarterfinals and lost by decision to Tanvi Madiseti (Lawrence Senior) 5-1 in the consolation second round to finish 35-10.

Notes – Galioto was named the District 4 Coach of the Year and Region 2 Coach of the Year. Galioto also is a BHS boys assistant wrestling coach.

Quamina became the fourth BHS wrestler to win a state title and the third girl wrestler to win. Art Cuffari was the lone BHS boy to win a state title, winning it in 1987. The other BHS girls state champions were Gianna Faura and Kira Pipins. Faura won in 2022 as a senior. Pipkins is the lone girl in state history to win four state titles (2020-23).

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