Library to host Valentine-themed watercolor workshop

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Public Library will be hosting a Watercolor Foundations workshop on Feb. 8, with Smriti Sangal, an artist and educator.

Through her initiative, Culture Chauraha, Sangal designs welcoming sessions focused on stress relief, mindfulness, and creative expression, according to a press release about the event, which said that “Chauraha” means crossroads in Hindi — a place where people gather and connect.

Sangal led multiple workshops in the West Orange Public Library throughout 2025. The Feb. 8 session will be Valentine-themed and incorporate heart-inspired elements designed for participants of all skill levels to explore the joys of watercolor painting.

The workshop is expected to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should RSVP with the library to reserve a spot.

