Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won three matches last week to raise its record to 14-4 on the season.

The Pirates edged Livingston 4-3 on Jan. 28, behind these top bowlers:freshman Logan Williams: 237, 246; junior Joey Maiella: 210, 206, 233; senior Riley Gnecco: 226, 205; and freshman Matthew Radulic: 221.

The next day, the Pirates defeated Millburn 5-2, behind the following bowlers: Maiella: 201; Williams: 235; senior Aidan Benjamin: 255; and Gnecco: 248, 286, for a 718 series.

On Jan. 30, Seton Hall Prep faced Delbarton and defeated the Green Wave 7-0, behind Benjamin: 228, 213; Radulic: 221; Maiella: 207; Gnecco: 256; and Williams:201, 204, 221.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry