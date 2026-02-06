Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling defeated Columbia 53-30 and Verona 54-23 in the annual Gray Cup, held in honor of Bengal wrestling great Dan Gray, on Jan. 31 at BHS.
Here are the BHS winners vs. Columbia:
106 pounds: Gabriel Bravo pinned Jonathan Brandt (0:43).
113: James Haverick pinned Akello Neely 0:38.
138: Matthew Miller won by technical fall over Penn Shapiro (16-0, 3:27).
157: Christopher Donaire pinned Edis Srdanovic (3:21).
165: Micah Holt-Virgil pinned John Parker (0:44).
175: Alex Watson pinned Neil Zhu (4:51).
190: Jayden Morales pinned Jeffrey Spruill Jr. (0:20).
215: Terrence Taylor won by forfeit.
285: Ayden Fox pinned Cooper Zancolli (1:58).
Here are the BHS winners vs. Verona:
120: Cristian Batista pinned Austin LaValle (1:29).
126: Colin Schott decisioned Nyziah Mendez (10-5).
138: Matthew Miller pinned Kevin Reyes (0:45).
165: Micah Holt-Virgil won by forfeit.
175: Jayden Morales pinned Corey Gonch (1:33).
190: Alex Watson won by forfeit.
215: Terrence Taylor pinned Leo Navarro (2:26).
285: Ayden Fox won by forfeit.
106: Gabriel Bravo won by forfeit.
113: James Haverick decisioned John Loudon (7-3).