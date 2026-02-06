Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling defeated Columbia 53-30 and Verona 54-23 in the annual Gray Cup, held in honor of Bengal wrestling great Dan Gray, on Jan. 31 at BHS.

Here are the BHS winners vs. Columbia:

106 pounds: Gabriel Bravo pinned Jonathan Brandt (0:43).

113: James Haverick pinned Akello Neely 0:38.

138: Matthew Miller won by technical fall over Penn Shapiro (16-0, 3:27).

157: Christopher Donaire pinned Edis Srdanovic (3:21).

165: Micah Holt-Virgil pinned John Parker (0:44).

175: Alex Watson pinned Neil Zhu (4:51).

190: Jayden Morales pinned Jeffrey Spruill Jr. (0:20).

215: Terrence Taylor won by forfeit.

285: Ayden Fox pinned Cooper Zancolli (1:58).

Here are the BHS winners vs. Verona:

120: Cristian Batista pinned Austin LaValle (1:29).

126: Colin Schott decisioned Nyziah Mendez (10-5).

138: Matthew Miller pinned Kevin Reyes (0:45).

165: Micah Holt-Virgil won by forfeit.

175: Jayden Morales pinned Corey Gonch (1:33).

190: Alex Watson won by forfeit.

215: Terrence Taylor pinned Leo Navarro (2:26).

285: Ayden Fox won by forfeit.

106: Gabriel Bravo won by forfeit.

113: James Haverick decisioned John Loudon (7-3).

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry