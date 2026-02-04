February 4, 2026

Resident carried out of burning house MAP-Gifford Fire1-C

Resident carried out of burning house

February 4, 2026 0 19
Kids Book Swap set for end of February GR-Book Swap3-C

Kids Book Swap set for end of February

February 4, 2026 0 18
Anne Dushanko Dobek to talk about art and activism at ECS MAP-Artist Activist1-C

Anne Dushanko Dobek to talk about art and activism at ECS

February 4, 2026 0 16
Bloomfield Middle School honors long-time guidance counselor BLM-Scehovic Dedication2-C

Bloomfield Middle School honors long-time guidance counselor

February 4, 2026 0 18

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals B-HOOPS-EOvBHS3 1

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

February 4, 2026 0 35
Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match BOWL-SHP Gnecco1 2

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match

January 28, 2026 0 45
West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up

January 28, 2026 0 50
Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge

January 28, 2026 0 49

