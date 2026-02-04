Anne Dushanko Dobek to talk about art and activism at ECS

MAPLEWOOD — The Ethical Culture Society of Essex County will host Anne Dushanko Dobek for a talk titled “Artist as Activist – Making Art that Raises Awareness” on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Dobek’s multi-media two- and three-dimensional creations highlight issues of social justice and the environment. She has depicted the horror of sex trafficking using suspended wedding dresses, the plight of migrants with flocks of cut-out butterflies, and silenced voices wooden crosses planted on a beach.

Her intention, she has said, “is to invite dialogues and conversations on pressing global issues.”

Her installations have been displayed across the United States and in various parts of Europe. Pieces are in the collections of the Montclair Art Museum, the Museum of Modern Art in NYC, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Born and brought up in New Jersey, Dobek started her career as a teacher. Education has remained her primary focus, channeled through her passionate commitment to visual art. Her message is often deeply disturbing, but simultaneously visually fascinating, or as she puts it, “intentionally seductive.”

She will describe her path as an artist and communicator, with its struggles and triumphs. Her art is in the collections of, among others, the Montclair Art Museum, the Museum of Arts and Design in NYC, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Examples of her work will also be on display at the Ethical Culture Society in Maplewood.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

For more information, check out her website: DushankoDobek.com.

