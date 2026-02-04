Kids Book Swap set for end of February

GLEN RIDGE — The eighth annual Kids Book Swap is set for Saturday, Feb. 28.

The annual event begins with people dropping off books on Thursday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 27 at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone dropping off books will get a ticket for each book they drop off and then on the day of swap, Feb. 28, those tickets can be swapped for other books.

The swap will start at 8:30 a.m.

People who do not have books to drop off can purchase paperback books for $1 each and hard cover books for $2.

Board books, damaged books or books with missing pages are not accepted for swapping. Books up through Young Adult plus New York Times bestselling Adult Fiction titles are accepted though non fiction titles are not. The church is located at 195 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ridge.

All proceeds benefit Toni’s Kitchen and Booksmiles. For more information, email grkidsbookswap@gmail.com.

