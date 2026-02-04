Resident carried out of burning house

MAPLEWOOD — A South Essex Fire Department captain went into a burning building and carried out a person who was confined to a hospital bed.

An alarm at 1:31 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, brought firefighters to 8 Gifford Court for what was originally reported as a basement fire, according to a press release from the fire department.

The first firefighters arriving on scene found heavy fire coming from the basement of the two story wood frame structure with a basement level garage, the release said.

Firefighters on scene were told that a person was still inside the house, trapped on the first floor.

“Facing heavy fire conditions, below grade, and met with extreme heat and zero visibility on the first floor, Squad 32, could hear a victim in the structure shouting for help,” the release said.

Members of the squad immediately went into the building without the protection of a hose line and located the victim and were able to remove them from the fire. At the same time, other firefighters were arriving on scene and began fire suppression activities, the release said.

Mutual aid was also called to cover Maplewood and South Orange fire houses in case any additional calls came in.

Firefighters began pouring water on the fire in the house and garage while other firefighters searched the building for any other potential victims. Two dogs were removed from the burning building in addition to the person.

The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center for treatment.

The fire was knocked down by about 2:02 a.m. but firefighters continued to look for hotspots and declared the fire under control at 3:30 a.m. after gas and electric had been secured in the home, the release said.

The temperature was about 11 degrees at the time of the fire with snow covering much of the ground. Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez commended the work of firefighters saying they demonstrated the highest levels of bravery and commitment.

“The fireground is an extremely chaotic and fast moving operation when arriving first on scene,” Alvarez said. “Squad 32 was faced with advanced fire, in extremely harsh conditions, and bystanders advising them of a person trapped. Without question, their decision to immediately commit their company to making the rescue and the swift action they took are the reasons a resident of our towns is alive today. “

Despite the high heat and zero visibility, the firefighters took less than two minutes to locate the victim inside the structure, Alvarez said.

A second individual who self evacuated from the fire was also taken to Cooperman Barnabas for evaluation. Other departments that participated on scene included Irvington, Millburn, Union, Hillside, Orange, East Orange and Montclair.

Alvarez said the ability to respond with multiple fire companies at the same time allowed firefighters to rescue the victim while also working to put out the flames.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum put out a statement praising the work of the firefighters.

Several people were inside the home, along with two dogs, and everyone was safely evacuated, Collum said.

“I want to sincerely thank the South Essex Fire Department, who were on scene within four minutes. Situations like this require an enormous team effort, and every responder played a role,” Collum said. “However, I do want to especially recognize Capt. Keith Scheper, who carried a resident confined to a hospital bed out of the home and to safety. Because of his actions, a life was saved last night.”

Scheper was transported to the hospital as a precaution but he is doing well and was to be discharged.

“I am so incredibly grateful to all of our first responders for their courage, professionalism, and care,” Collum said. “Moments like this are a powerful reminder of how fortunate we are to have them looking out for our community.”

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry