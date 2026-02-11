Photos Courtesy of Revel Carlberg-West and Gabriella Militello

Bloomfield High School students walked out of school Feb. 3 to protest the Trump administration and the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Students left from the south doors at about 12:50 p.m. and went south on Broad Street, before turning south on Bloomfield Avenue. They continued on Bloomfield and then turned left at Municipal Plaza and stopped on the front steps of the Bloomfield Municipal Building. There, they took turns speaking into a megaphone, chanting and telling stories, staying until approximately 2 p.m.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 100% Sad 0% Angry