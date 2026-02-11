Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Sharifa Trocard won both the girls 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state indoor track and field championships on Feb. 7 at The Bubble in Toms River.

Trocard clocked 58.29 seconds in a field of 40 runners in the 400-meter dash. In the 800-meter run, Trocard clocked 2 minutes, 21.38 seconds out of 34 runners.

Trocard was the lone point-scorer for the IHS girls team, which tied for fifth place with Piscataway.

On the boys’ side, IHS took ninth overall in the team standings. The following are the Blue Knights’ highlights:

Sophomore Dashawn Page was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.83 and sophomore Jaquan Page was sixth in 7.9 out of eight runners. In the prelims, Dashawn Page was third in 7.87 and Jaquan Page was sixth in 7.93 out of 35 runners.

Dashawn Page was fourth in the high jump at 6 feet out of 13 competitors.

The 4×400-meter relay team was fourth in 3:35.76 out of 14 schools.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School assistant track coach Barnes Reid

