February 11, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 52
West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 51
Columbia HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

February 3, 2026 0 64
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener G-HOOPS-GRvNA2WEB

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener

February 6, 2026 0 63

Related Stories

LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS boys track athletes win at Metropolitan Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 0 49
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls bowling finishes second at Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 61
TRACK-IHS indoor Trocard
1 minute read

Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard is an Essex County champion

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 79
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
1 minute read

Irvington HS wrestling teams post good efforts at Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 82
G-HOOPS-IHSvShabazz415
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls basketball team wins two straight games

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 120
SPORTS-IHS Coaches Hall
1 minute read

Smith, Blandford Bynoe inducted into NJ Coaches Hall of Fame

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 239

LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet TRACK-IHS sectional1WEB 1

Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet

February 11, 2026 0 16
Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops 2

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 52
West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 51
Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4 LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4

February 3, 2026 0 53

You may have missed

WO-Candidates Forum1-C
4 minutes read

Analilia Mejia wins Democratic primary in the 11th District

Editor February 11, 2026 0 8
IRV-Murder Conviction-C
2 minutes read

Irvington man convicted for East Orange murder

Editor February 11, 2026 0 13
EO-Video Crash-C
3 minutes read

No criminal charges to be filed in fatal East Orange crash that occurred while man was fleeing Bloomfield police

Editor February 11, 2026 0 13
ART-Come From1-C
5 minutes read

Review: ‘Come From Away’ reminds us that good can rise from adversity

Debbie L. Hochberg February 11, 2026 0 10