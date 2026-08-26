East Orange mayor is a ‘Mayor on the Move’

August 26, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener FOOT-SHPpractice5

Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener

August 26, 2026 54
West Orange HS football team to host Mountaineer Classic in season opener FOOT-WO Classic

West Orange HS football team to host Mountaineer Classic in season opener

August 18, 2026 54
Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets TRACK-SO Jaguars

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets

August 19, 2026 68
Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

August 24, 2026 74

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons SPORTS-CHS Media9 1

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

August 26, 2026 6
Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener FOOT-SHPpractice5 2

Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener

August 26, 2026 54
EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season FOOT-IHSpractice2 3

EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season

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West Orange HS football team to host Mountaineer Classic in season opener FOOT-WO Classic 4

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