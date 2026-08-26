East Orange mayor is a ‘Mayor on the Move’

EAST ORANGE — East Orange City Hall is mourning the death of its city clerk, Cynthia Brown, who died on Aug. 1, illustrated by the awning hanging above the main entrance that greeted visitors.

The State of the City Address was in April, before Mayor Ted R. Green’s re-election for a third term. “We gave the citizens a forecast and overview of the city. We feel good economically,” said the mayor.

City Hall has a few irons in the fire: the Brick Church project, job training through MOET (Mayor’s Office of Employment and Training) and the Apprenticeship through David Shaw.

To find out more about these programs, email the city of East Orange, at

constituentservices@eastorange-nj.gov.

Email your questions or concerns to City Hall.

Speaking about the state of the city’s economy, Green said, “We have a budget of $200 million, but we have our challenges.”

“The budget is in review for approval. While the city waits for budget approval, they had a public auction where they brought in $6 million.

“Seventy-four percent of the population that bid on the auction were women and East Orange residents.”

Revealing where the revenue from the parking permits goes, the mayor said, “We are the first administration to tackle the parking situation. We work with the parking authority, which is a separate entity.”

The parking authority works with the city.

The streets are being cleaned from 2 to 6 a.m. That’s why there is no parking on the streets during those hours.

In early August, the city was actively pruning trees and filling potholes in the streets as well, putting city funds to use to benefit the citizens.

Now, two and a half months into his third term, Green’s administration is full of initiatives.

“We have so many initiatives that we want people to know about; robust summer programs in every ward; food program; Joi’s Angels; Isaiah House; nonprofit organizations; seniors 62 and older receive free lawn care; we had a resource event with Congresswoman LaMonica McIver; and also gave out free school supplies,” said Green.

He stressed that the city is open for conversations.

When the federal government suspended SNAP benefits, the city of East Orange stepped in.

“You have to be a leader when things are going good and when things are not going good. You have to be very transparent,” said Green. “People respect you for that!”

Photo by Felicia Laguerre Owens



By Felicia Laguerre Owens, Correspondent

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