Gov. Murphy in East Orange to sign jury duty bill

EAST ORANGE – Gov. Phil Murphy was in the city on Sunday to sign Executive Order No. 411, making more than 350,000 New Jerseyans eligible for jury service even if they have a criminal conviction that had previously disqualified them.

People in New Jersey have been ineligible for jury service if they have been convicted of an indictable offense under federal law or the law of any state. In Executive Order No. 411, Murphy is invoking his executive clemency powers to restore jury service rights to people who have completed their sentence for a disqualifying conviction under New Jersey state law, as long as they are otherwise eligible to serve.

“Serving on a jury is a defining expression of United States citizenship and, for many, the most significant opportunity—outside of voting—to share in the responsibilities of democratic self-government,” Murphy said.

“Restoring the right to serve on a jury builds on our Second Chances Agenda and strengthens our justice system, which has disproportionately impacted Black and Latino communities. Addressing these barriers helps ensure that our juries are more representative of the communities they serve and that our democracy is stronger, fairer, and more inclusive.”

Executive Order No. 411 applies to individuals whose disqualifying conviction occurred on or before Jan. 10, making them eligible to serve on any jury, including for a criminal or civil trial as well as a grand jury, once they have completed their terms of incarceration, probation, and parole supervision.

Those with disqualifying indictable convictions under federal law or the law of another state remain ineligible to serve on juries in New Jersey, as does anyone with a disqualifying conviction in a case of impeachment or treason, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The signing took place at the historic New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange, located in the hometown of the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, a champion for social justice.

In his remarks before the congregation, Murphy highlighted the story of Dameon Stackhouse, who spent more than a decade in prison for robbery. In the decade since then, Stackhouse has not only taken accountability for his actions, but has also dedicated himself to giving back to his community. After 22 years without the right to serve on a jury, Stackhouse will now be able to take part in one of the most important responsibilities of citizenship.

“This Executive Order represents a significant step toward civic restoration, fairness, and inclusion, reaffirming that participation in democracy is a vital part of rehabilitation and community reintegration. By restoring jury eligibility, the State of New Jersey affirms that justice is strengthened when those who have paid their debt to society are given the opportunity to fully participate in civic life,” said the Rev. Thurselle Williams, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church of East Orange. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Murphy for his leadership and for selecting our church as the site for this historic moment. Hosting this signing reflects our ongoing commitment to justice, restoration, and the strengthening of our communities.”

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the governor’s action today as I reflect on having my right to serve on a jury restored after nearly 22 years. Having been incarcerated for 11 years, 11 months, 10 days, and an additional three years on parole, I have long understood the significance of my civic duties like voting and jury service. They are essential to being considered a fully restored citizen,” said Stackhouse, Justice Fellow at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

“This milestone is not just personal; it represents a collective expression of voices from my community – our community – that demand to be heard.

This is a pivotal moment for all of us who have faced the stigma of conviction, affirming that our contributions matter and that we are an integral part of the democratic process.

Serving on a jury is not only a responsibility; it is a chance to participate actively in shaping the future of our communities, ensuring that justice is served and every perspective is valued.”

“Restoring the right to serve on a jury restores dignity, voice, and full participation in our democracy,” said East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, has long championed pathways to redemption in East Orange, hosting expungement clinics for more than 20 years to help residents restore opportunity, dignity, and full civic participation.

“This executive order reflects a simple truth: redemption and civic participation go hand in hand. I commend Governor Murphy for taking this meaningful step and for marking it in a place rooted in faith, justice and community.”

