Bloomfield HS boys basketball head coach Mike Passero wins 100th career game

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – AJ Cruz scored 21 points and fellow junior Sean Perrotta had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 58-34 home win over Newark East Side on Jan. 10, giving Bengals head coach Mike Passero his 100th career victory.

Freshman guard Asaad Majuta had nine points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; junior guard Cameron Arana had eight points with five rebounds and two assists; sophomore guard Mekhi Edwards had three points and two rebounds; and senior center Christian Collazo added two points for the Bengals, who won their second straight and improved to 9-2 on the season.

In the previous game, the Bengals defeated Irvington 59-50 on Jan. 8 at BHS. Cruz had a game-high 25 points; Perrotta had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; Majuta had six points and four rebounds; senior guard Justin Gray scored five points; and junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Bengals lost at Livingston 53-49 on Jan. 6, ending their five-game winning streak. Cruz had 20 points; Perrotta posted 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Arana had nine points and four rebounds.

