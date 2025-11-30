Mass of Remembrance brings people together

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 200 people, including family and friends of many of the 57 people who had their funeral liturgies held at St. Peter during the past 12 months, prayed together at a Mass of Remembrance held during the Month of All Souls. They heard the names of their loved ones mentioned in the Eucharistic Prayer, and saw them written in calligraphy in the Book of Life. The celebration continued at St. Peter School, where the guests were treated to a luncheon prepared by the Bereavement Ministry of the parish.

