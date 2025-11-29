Columbia HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls soccer teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

CHS boys soccer

Liberty Division

First Team

Senior Wolfe Ginsberg, senior Nico Ranieri and junior Flynn Dannheisser.

Second Team

Juniors Yuta Goldberg and Zev Podgursky.

Honorable Mention

Junior Sam Brash and sophomore Felix Benediktsson.

CHS girls soccer

Colonial Division

First Team

Senior Marley Rosen.

Second Team

Senior Rachael Mayer and freshman Jasinda Howard.

Honorable Mention

Junior Vivian Kubany.

The boys soccer team finished with a 10-11 record, while the girls soccer team finished 6-13-1.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry