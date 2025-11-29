Columbia HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls soccer teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
CHS boys soccer
Liberty Division
First Team
- Senior Wolfe Ginsberg, senior Nico Ranieri and junior Flynn Dannheisser.
Second Team
- Juniors Yuta Goldberg and Zev Podgursky.
Honorable Mention
- Junior Sam Brash and sophomore Felix Benediktsson.
CHS girls soccer
Colonial Division
First Team
- Senior Marley Rosen.
Second Team
- Senior Rachael Mayer and freshman Jasinda Howard.
Honorable Mention
- Junior Vivian Kubany.
The boys soccer team finished with a 10-11 record, while the girls soccer team finished 6-13-1.