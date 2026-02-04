BLOOMFIELD — Mayor Jenny Mundell put out a statement Monday after receiving reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area.

Mundell said she has been in contact with the Governor’s Office and other mayors and that her own office is monitoring the situation. She also said Bloomfield police do not participate in federal immigration enforcement, consistent with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive.

“Given the recent cruel and unacceptable actions by ICE agents across the country and in New Jersey that have resulted in violence, detentions, and family separations, it is understandable that even activity outside our borders can quickly create fear and uncertainty,” the statement said..

The township has compiled legal know-your-rights resources, and made them available at www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com/1690/Immigrant-Rights-Resources.

