A South Orange resident, who represented himself at trial, has been convicted of eluding for fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

Moa Mengesha, 43, was convicted of two counts of second-degree eluding police, according to a press release from Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The charges stem from two separate incidents in South Orange during which the defendant was observed operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious license plate displaying the word “Traveler.”

On Aug. 22, 2024, South Orange police officers stopped the defendant while he was driving on Irvington Avenue. When officers discovered that the vehicle was not registered and asked him to turn the vehicle off, the defendant instead placed the vehicle in drive and sped away. At the time, two officers had their hands on the vehicle and could have been dragged as a result of his actions.

On Sept. 2, 2024, police officers again attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on South Orange Avenue and Sloan Street. Surveillance video shows the defendant making a K-turn to avoid striking an officer.

In doing so, the defendant drove onto a curb and then onto a sidewalk. The defendant then ran a red light into a busy intersection with oncoming traffic, causing another vehicle to swerve to avoid a collision. He then ran through a second red light, driving around a vehicle that was stopped.

“Eluding poses a serious threat not only to law enforcement, but to other motorists, pedestrians, and the community at large. We are pleased with the verdict, and thank the officers involved for their assistance in this investigation,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gianna Sanguinetti, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Kathryn Zangari before Judge Lori Grifa.

“This verdict sends a clear message that individuals who flee from police will be held accountable for their actions and that protecting the public remains a top priority,” Zangari said.

Mengesha is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20.

