SOUTH ORANGE — East Orange violinist Ayla Goore will perform Bach’s “Double” Concerto with her teacher, Joseph Tornquist, South Orange Symphony concertmaster, on Saturday Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Ayla, who is 13, began studying violin at age seven. She attends Montclair Kimberley Academy Middle School and plays soccer with the Den of Lions Club of Newark.

“We’re thrilled that our musicians can regroup this Saturday, Feb. 7, and Ayla and Joe can perform this masterpiece,” said Symphony Conductor Susan Haig. “We look forward to welcoming families on Saturday evening with a lively mix of music.”

The concert will be played without intermission, ending at 8:15 pm.

Held at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Ave., the free concert features Newark-based tenor soloist Keaun Guy singing Handel’s beloved “Ev’ry Valley” from Messiah. Works for full orchestra include Morton Gould’s American Salute, based on the Civil War song “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” Rossini’s “Overture to The Barber of Seville,” and Holst’s epic “Jupiter” from The Planets. Two movements of Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” are among the great examples of classical form.

The Columbia High School Festival Choir, originally scheduled on Jan. 25, will instead sing Mozart’s Ave Verum on April 27, the South Orange Symphony’s Spring Concert.

The South Orchestra Symphony plays fall, winter, and spring concerts at SOMS, a “Star-Spangled South Orange” Fourth of July fest at Flood’s Hill, and a “Messiah Sing-Along” at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church each December.

