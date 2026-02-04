BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield Middle School recently dedicated its guidance offices as The Kathy Scehovic Guidance Suite.

The dedication ceremony, which honored guidance counselor Kathy Scehovic, whose career spanned nearly half a century of service to the district, took place Jan. 30.

Scehovic was more than a counselor at Bloomfield Middle School; she was a foundational pillar of the community. Serving the district for 46 years,

Scehovic dedicated her life to the well-being, academic success, and emotional growth of thousands of students, according to a press release from the district.

Known for her tireless advocacy and “student-first” philosophy, she retired leaving behind a legacy of compassion that has shaped the very culture of the school, the release said. Scehovic passed away on Jan. 11, 2025.

“Kathy taught us that every child deserves a champion; this dedication ensures that her spirit of kindness remains a permanent part of these hallways,” said Annette Baker, assistant principal.

The dedication ceremony featured remarks from BMS principal, Alla Vayda-Manzo, former colleagues, and student musical performances. A special digital tribute will also be unveiled, a permanent QR code displayed within the suite. This “living memorial” will allow visitors, students, and alumni to scan and view video testimonials and reflections from the many lives Scehovic touched over her four-decade career.

