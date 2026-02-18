February 18, 2026

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE EC-McIver Hell-C

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE

February 18, 2026 7
Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange WO-Parade Poet-BW

Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange

February 18, 2026 2
CHS graduate returns for inspiring masterclass and performance MAP-Leyla McCalla3-C

CHS graduate returns for inspiring masterclass and performance

February 18, 2026 2
Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 8

LOCAL SPORTS

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 1

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596 2

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 21
Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3 3

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 35
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 41

