MAPLEWOOD — Music and mentorship took center stage at Columbia High School (CHS) on Friday, Feb. 6, as the school welcomed back distinguished alumna Leyla McCalla for a day of performance, collaboration, and professional insight.

McCalla—an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and multilingual artist celebrated for her work spanning classical, folk, jazz, and Creole traditions—returned to her roots to engage with the next generation of CHS musicians. The visit offered students a rare look into the life of a world-class artist who once walked the same hallways.

The event began with McCalla performing selections from her acclaimed repertoire, showcasing the cello and banjo techniques that have earned her international praise. In a poignant moment of mentorship, the stage then shifted to spotlight current CHS talent.

McCalla invited students Izzy Auleta and Sun Jackson to perform their own original compositions, providing them with a professional platform to showcase their work.

Following the performances, McCalla transitioned into a candid Q&A session focused on the craft of songwriting and the realities of the music industry. Joined by Auleta and Jackson, McCalla discussed the intersection of cultural heritage and musical identity, as well as the evolution of a song from initial spark to final arrangement.

James A. Manno, fine and performing arts supervisor, noted that these experiences are vital to the educational landscape at CHS. “Events like this are essential because they provide our students with a tangible connection to the professional world,” Manno said. “When an artist of Leyla’s caliber returns to share her journey, it validates our students’ creative pursuits and illustrates the profound impact that a foundation in the arts at Columbia High School can have on a global scale. Coaching our students Izzy and Sun is a powerful testament to the legacy of our program.”

McCalla is a renowned musician based in New Orleans. Formerly a member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, her solo work explores her Haitian heritage and the complex histories of the African diaspora. Her projects have received critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, and Rolling Stone.

