Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Bashir Brian McEachern, an East Orange resident and lifelong resident of New Jersey, who was born and raised in Paterson, has been a consistent mentor, role model and pioneer for hundreds of disadvantaged youth for more than 30 years.

Using his love for the sport of boxing as a tool, Bashir creates a welcoming environment for young men and women to learn the fundamentals of boxing, while developing great character and producing multiple boxing champions, including many boxers who have gone on to great careers and great lives.

The former owner of Lights Out Boxing Club in Orange, Bashir is the current head coach and trainer for the “We are one all female” boxing team.

Armonee Wright, his top boxer and an East Orange firefighter, is ranked No. 8 in the elite female welterweight division. Wright has captured three women’s national tournaments, adding with all of the Diamond and Golden Glove champions who Bashir has trained. Wright won a gold medal at the second USA Boxing’s Women’s National Championships at CajunDome & Convention Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, Aug. 15-21. She also won the Elite Open national championship at the ninth annual Texas Women’s Championship in Houston,Texas, on Aug. 31.

Bashir makes himself very available to all of his team, coaches and boxers who understand his passion for discipline and chasing their goals.

Bashir’s dedication to training boxers has been recognized by the New Jersey Association of USA Boxing as a recipient of the Barry Gross Memorial Award, in collaboration with the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

Bashir was notified of the award in a letter from Jacklyn M. Atkins, president of the New Jersey Association of USA Boxing, Henry Hascup, president of the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Your unwavering commitment to the amateur boxing community, your consistent respect for all, and your exemplary conduct have set a powerful standard,” according to the letter. “Your coaching excellence and your dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for athletes truly distinguish you.

“You will be honored alongside fellow nominees who are also being recognized for their selfless service and outstanding contributions to amateur boxing in New Jersey.”

Bashir will be honored on March 8 at the Brownstone, located at 351 W Broadway, in Paterson.

Bashir would like to give special thanks to the city of East Orange and the East Orange Department of Recreation, the EO Rec’s safe haven program and coach Devon Holder.

Photos Courtesy of Bashir Brian McEachern

