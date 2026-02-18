February 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE EC-McIver Hell-C

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE

February 18, 2026 5
Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange WO-Parade Poet-BW

Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange

February 18, 2026 2
NJ Transit commuters adjust to ‘necessary evil’ MAP-Morning Commute1-C

NJ Transit commuters adjust to ‘necessary evil’

February 18, 2026 5
CHS graduate returns for inspiring masterclass and performance MAP-Leyla McCalla3-C

CHS graduate returns for inspiring masterclass and performance

February 18, 2026 1

Related Stories

LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team nearly pulls off stunner in ECT

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 41
CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS indoor track standout Ian Desir excels at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 48
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS girls hoops has good run in Essex County Tourney

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 67
B-HOOPS-EOvBHS3
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino February 4, 2026 108
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team enjoys more wins

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 80
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS track teams give good efforts at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 86

LOCAL SPORTS

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 1

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596 2

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 21
Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3 3

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 35
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 41

You may have missed

EC-McIver Hell-C
3 minutes read

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE

Editor February 18, 2026 5
MAP-Strollers Season1-C
2 minutes read

Art imitates art as Strollers prepare for first show of new season

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 18, 2026 1
WO-Parade Poet-BW
3 minutes read

Poet for St. Patrick’s Day selected in West Orange

Editor February 18, 2026 2
MAP-Puppy Yoga19-C
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Dogs bring a little something extra to morning yoga

Joe Ungaro February 18, 2026 5