Baseball writer honored for his work

Dave Kaplan, a West Orange resident, educator, sports journalist, and historian, is the 2026 winner of the Russell Gabay Award for his dedication to preserving New Jersey baseball history.

“I am deeply touched by this recognition, and the meaningful connections I’ve made along the way,” Kaplan said after being informed he is this year’s honoree. “Russell Gabay’s professional legacy was nothing short of remarkable. It’s quite humbling to receive this honor in his name.”

Established in 2018 by the Society for American Baseball Research’s New Jersey-based Elysian Fields Chapter and Goose Goslin Chapter, the Russell Gabay Award honors a person or entity with a demonstrated ongoing commitment to preserving New Jersey baseball history or promoting baseball activities in the state.

Kaplan was the founding director of the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center and helped establish the nonprofit organization as a premier sports education and visitor destination, according to a press release from SABR.

During his 19-year tenure, he created respected character development and leadership programs for schools, inclusive baseball and softball camps, and helped curate and promote exhibits and programming that stressed teamwork and raised awareness of the ills of discrimination, bullying, and hazing, the release said.

Kaplan has passionately promoted understanding and appreciation of the Negro Leagues and was instrumental in establishing Paterson’s Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium—which celebrates the rich history of Black baseball—in 2024, as lead consultant, the release said.

He continues to consult for the Museum and vigorously advocates for greater recognition of baseball trailblazer and Paterson resident Larry Doby.

Kaplan’s impact was and is strongly felt within SABR. He remains a staunch supporter of the Elysian Fields Chapter and was integral to bolstering SABR’s presence in the Garden State. In 2005, when the first Jersey-based SABR chapter was formed, Kaplan offered the budding affiliate guidance, connections to guest speakers, and a place to meet, promote its mission, and expand its audience and membership.

Kaplan has written numerous articles and opinion pieces about baseball, especially New Jersey’s role in the game’s evolution. He served as the lead consultant for the City of Baseball Museum in St. Paul, Minn. — a site visited by SABR members during the organization’s 2024 national convention.

Prior to his museum roles, Kaplan was a reporter/editor on the Associated Press’ national baseball desk and coordinated much of the baseball coverage as a sports editor of the New York Daily News.

Over the last 15 years, Dave has taught journalism and sports media courses at Montclair State and Seton Hall universities, passing along his knowledge and wisdom to future generations who will tell baseball’s story.

In the Gabay Award nomination, submitted by a longtime friend, Kaplan was lauded for his humanity and humility, passion for the enlightenment and enrichment of the community, and commitment to editorial integrity.

Gabay, a native of Springfield, New Jersey, was a sports producer for ESPN and HBO. At the time of his death in 2016 at the age of 59, he was the vice president and executive producer of international broadcasting for MLB.

The Russell Gabay Award is presented annually, with the honoree selected by a vote of the membership of the Elysian Fields and Goose Goslin Chapters of SABR, as well as Russell Gabay’s sister, Lori Gabay. Nominees are accepted each year through Dec. 31.

