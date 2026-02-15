Parks and Recreation garage named after longtime employee

By West Orange Communications Officer Joseph Fagan

WEST ORANGE — Mayor Susan McCartney, joined by members of the Township Council, family and friends, and many former employees, gathered on Sunday for a heartfelt dedication and renaming ceremony at the West Orange Department of Recreation garage on Franklin Avenue. Former

Former West Orange mayor, now senator, John McKeon, was also on hand to deliver a proclamation issued by the House and Senate to honor Joe Pelose, a lifelong West Orange resident whose career reflected unwavering commitment to public service.

In 2024, shortly before his passing, McCartney appointed Pelose as director of Public Works. It was a fitting recognition of a man who had devoted four decades of service to the township.

Pelose first joined the Department of Public Works in January 1984 as a truck driver and went on to serve in numerous capacities throughout his career. Known for his strong work ethic, steady leadership, and deep pride in his hometown, he became a respected colleague, mentor, and friend to many. His impact on West Orange is lasting and profound, and it is now permanently reflected in the building that bears his name.

From this day forward, the building will be permanently known as the Joseph A. Pelose Recreation and Parks Building. It ensures that Joe Pelose’s name and legacy will remain an enduring part of the community he grew up in. His former work truck glistened in the sunlight outside the building, standing as a silent sentinel in both harmony and approval over the place where he once worked.

Sub-freezing temperatures did little to deter the large crowd that gathered for the dedication. Despite the bitter cold outside, the unheated garage that Pelose knew so well quickly filled with people whose shared memories created a warmth that no winter chill could match. Friends, family members, coworkers, and community residents stood shoulder to shoulder, united by their respect and affection for a man whose presence left an indelible mark on West Orange Township and all who knew him.

Pelose passed away on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and the date of the dedication was chosen with thoughtful purpose. Super Bowl Sunday had long been Pelose’s favorite day of the year and was a tradition he eagerly anticipated. It reflected his spirited personality and his appreciation for the simple moments that brought people together. It was only fitting that the community would gather on that same day to celebrate his life, his service, and the many friendships he formed along the way.

In the very space where Pelose spent countless hours working, laughing, and connecting with others, the cold air seemed to give way to something warmer. The ceremony served as a powerful reminder that while winter may chill the body, the enduring bonds of friendship, respect, and community have the power to warm even on the coldest of West Orange days. Through this dedication, Joe Pelose’s legacy of service will now continue to inspire all who pass through the doors of the building that proudly bears his name.

