Photo Gallery: Run/walk surpasses fundraising goal

The 15th Annual STOP For Nikhil Run/Walk/Bike Ride was held Sunday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. at West Orange High School’s Suriano Stadium.

“This event is testament to what happens when you turn pain into promise,” said U.S. Rep. LaMonica R. McIver, who was among the speakers at the event that also included some Bollywood dancing and enthusiastic cheering from the West Orange High School cheer squad.

The community event honors the life of Nikhil Badlani and all those lost to traffic crashes, while inspiring action for safer streets. The event raised $54,876, which was more than its stated goal of $50,000.

All proceeds from the event will go towards raising traffic safety awareness and nurturing the musical and academic talents of local children.

“We all should feel safe while walking, running or biking,” McIver said. “It’s what we deserve.”

McIver went on to praise the foundation, which has raised thousands of dollars over the years to further its mission which got a boost earlier this year with the passage of legislation aimed at making roads safer for pedestrians.

Gov. Phil Murphy came to Essex County in July to sign legislation that strengthened requirements for driver education and testing on safely and responsibly sharing the roads with pedestrians and cyclists. Murphy also established the Target Zero Commission – a 13-member group charged with identifying and implementing strategies to eliminate serious roadway injuries and fatalities in the state by 2040.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Francis “Fran” O’Connor was among those in West Orange on Sunday and he paid tribute to the strength of the Badlani family and spoke about the Target Zero commission.

O’Connor said the state DOT was working towards the “target zero” goal of having no pedestrian traffic fatalities in the state.

“By year’s end, we expect to have a plan ready that will be a road map to Target Zero,” he said.

Youth Advisory Boards from Burlington City High School and West Orange High School were among those at the event. At one point, the two groups took a verbal pledge to avoid distracted driving.

The 5K race was won by Arland Macasieb who finished in 19 minutes and 20 seconds. He was followed by Brian Rock at 20 minutes and 20 seconds and Ava Neretic, who in addition to being the third finisher overall was the first female finisher at 20 minutes and 27 seconds.

