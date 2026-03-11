Residents displaced after roof collapse

A 27-unit apartment building, at 27 Park Place and Monroe Place, was evacuated Friday, March 6, when a portion of the roof collapsed through the ceiling of a section of the fourth-floor.

The Fire Department was initially dispatched at 7:30 a.m. for a water leak, according to Bloomfield Fire Chief Lou Venezia.

“There was a large pool of water on the roof,” he told The Independent Press, “and it was just getting worse. A small portion of the corner of the roof collapsed. We evacuated the building, did an apartment-by-apartment search, helping people grab things. We contacted the Office of Emergency Management, the building department, the health department and human services.”

Venezia said, with water, there was possibly rotted wood. Capt. Jeff Roberts was the acting battalion chief commander at the evacuation.

According to Carly Rubel, township spokesperson, roughly 40 residents were displaced with about 20 being housed at the Bloomfield College of Montclair State University Campus.

“The remainder are currently staying with family or friends,” she said. “The timeline (for reentry) is to-be-announced. The building owner needs to complete an assessment on the damage prior to establishing a timeline for repairs.”

She said the building was up-to-date and the township was not aware of any violations.

“We do know permits were pulled around 2022 or 2023 and roof repairs were completed at that time,” she said, adding that the township and the OEM have been in contact with the owner. “We’re waiting for the building owner to bring in contractors to do inspections and begin repairs. Until then, the township is assisting impacted residents with housing and other needs,” she said.

Tax records showed the property owner was Marcas Associates, 510 Union Blvd., Totowa.

At the Monday, March 9, town council meeting, OEM Coordinator Tom Ieolari said one woman resident was injured and the building’s power was turned off.

Mayor Jen Mundell was at the scene and the Red Cross arrived at 10 a.m. and brought residents across the street to the Civic Center. Bloomfield College also provided facilities.

“They did a lot of work,” Ieolari commented.

He said water had pooled on the roof and at least 100 gallons streaked down apartment walls to the basement damaging the boilers.

“I stayed there until 5 p.m.,he said. “The police never left. We have 20 people at the college. The rest are with family.”

He met with the building inspector but there was no progress. Mundell told him to keep it moving.

“Tomorrow we start over again,” Ieolari said. “We can’t turn the electricity on. If we energize the apartments, it could start a fire.

Paula Peikes, the director of Human Services, said her department was on-site all day providing information and some basic needs. A meeting was scheduled for the next evening, at the Civic Center, for residents to have their concerns addressed including legal and moving services and housing opportunities although nothing could be guaranteed. Mundell said it was not a public meeting but only for displaced residents.

During the meeting’s public comment period, several of those residents expressed frustration and the lack of clear information. One person said Friday morning he woke up with the fire department knocking on his door.

“We were told we’d be back (to our apartments) in several days,” he said. “Now it’s six weeks.”

He said he did not trust the landlord who asked him if he had renter’s insurance. When he said no, the landlord told him he should. And the landlord was also annoyed that the fire department had been contacted because the building superintendent could have evacuated the building himself. The resident incredulously asked the council if it was even possible for one man to evacuate an entire apartment building.

“One neighbor, a recent widow, was sleeping on the bed when the ceiling fell on them,” he said. “An act of God or gross negligence?”

